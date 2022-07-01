MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy who was accused of opening fire on a Montgomery County Police Department cruiser was in custody in Washington Friday after he was mistakenly released from the Montgomery County Detention Center Thursday.

He and two other teenagers were charged officers said the three boys shot at police. The teenagers also are accused of being responsible for a string of burglaries.

Angela Talley, Director of the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation, released the following statement regarding the error:

One of the individuals who was arrested for robbery and attempted murder after shooting at a Montgomery County Police Department cruiser on Thursday, June 30 in Bethesda was mistakenly released from the Montgomery County Detention Center yesterday. The suspect appeared for his first appearance hearing earlier that day where the decision was that he would be held without bond. The suspect was mistakenly released after a processing error at 3:48 p.m. After it was determined that the suspect was released in error, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was issued an arrest warrant at 11:43 p.m. and the individual was arrested at a residence in Washington, D.C. at approximately 1 a.m. on July 1. The suspect is currently being held at a D.C. facility. County authorities are working to coordinate the individual’s transfer back to Montgomery County. As a result of this situation, the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation will conduct a full internal investigation into this matter.