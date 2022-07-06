BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) –The power has been restored to more homes that lost it following Tuesday’s tornado. The City of Bowie announced on its website that 113 homes remained without electricity. That’s down from the 300 outages immediately after the storm hit.

Meanwhile, landscape remain clearing away the debris.

“There’s a lot of damage though, a lot of damage,” said Jon Marshall with Eden Tree Tree Services.

His crew and other companies focused their efforts around the intersection of Buckingham Drive and Stony Brook Drive, one of the hardest-hit areas. According to a city update, the Buckingham and Somerset neighborhoods suffered damage to 20 large trees, several powerlines, and a few homes.

Neighbors also pitched in for the clean-up effort. That included members of the church group Bowie Street Reach.

“More like work people can’t get to because they physically aren’t able to anymore,” said Rick Macchio, one of the members. Volunteers originally planned to start their cleaning on Thursday. But, Macchio said the storm made them start a day early.

The damage also drew plenty of the curious.

“It’s pretty bad. It’s pretty bad,” said Billy Shepherd, who lives a few blocks away. “I can only imagine how many people don’t have power right now on a day like today.”

The weather did not go unnoticed by those involved in the clean-up effort.

“It’s just, uh, so humid you sweat a lot,” said Macchio. “The clouds are coming back, so that helps.”

“Traffic”

The weather did not pose the only problem. So did the number of people who drove slowly through the area to look at the damage.

“It’s like a swarm of people, crowded. Can’t turn a truck around, though,” Marshall said.

He and his crew from Eden Tree removed a lot of the debris. But, for them and the other landscape companies, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

The city announced on its website it will relax rules for setting out yard waste for the Buckingham and Somerset neighborhoods on July 13 and 20.

Plus, repairs are underway on the city water plant on Bradford Lane. The building suffered minor damage in the storm. But there was no interruption to the water service.