UPDATE 11:08 a.m. — Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service and police are in the process of evacuating 486 apartments and relocating residents to the Wheaton Recreation Center and Library.

There will be a media staging area where DC News Now crews are heading now for updates.

Stick with DC News Now for this developing story.

WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — Police and a bomb squad are investigating a suspicious package near Wheaton mall Thursday morning.

Investigators scoped the area of Georgia Ave. and Reedie Dr. which is by Safeway and Dunkin Donuts.

High rise residential buildings were being evacuated as a precaution, according to Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

DC News Now has crews heading to the scene for more details on this developing story.