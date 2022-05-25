PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect was arrested after attempting to rob a bank.

At around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, police told WDVM that they responded to a bank in the 5800 block of Silver Hill Rd. Once they got to the bank, they saw the suspect leaving the bank. After a short chase, they were able to arrest the suspect.

During the chase, one of the officer’s police cars was hit, according to police.