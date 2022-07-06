BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — A car hit and killed a AAA worker who was refilling gas in a disabled car late Tuesday evening.

Maryland State Police said they first responded to the crash around 11:15 p.m. 69-year-old Anthony Okozi of Upper Marlboro was responding to a disabled van on Route 50 in Bowie. The van had stopped partially in a lane towards the left shoulder.

Officials said that Okozi had his AAA car parked directly behind the disabled car with his emergency lights on, traffic cones on display and was wearing a reflective vest.

Anthony Okozi, image courtesy of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

A 21-year-old driving a black Jeep was traveling in the same direction when he neared the van. Police said that he swerved to the left to avoid the AAA car but hit Okozi — who was still fueling the disabled van — “for reasons unknown at this time.”

Okozi had first joined the team as a transition to retirement in June of 2021, a statement from AAA said. He was planning on retiring early in 2023.

Our hearts go out to Anthony’s loved ones as well as his AAA colleagues during this very difficult time. We will be forever grateful to Anthony and all first responders who have given their lives while helping others. Statement from Kevin Micsko, Vice-President, Fleet Operations, AAA Club Alliance.

Police said charges are pending after the investigation is complete.