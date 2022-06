SHADY GROVE, Md. (WDVM) — First responders are at the scene of a crash that left injured five people outside of Shady Grove Hospital on Friday evening.

Image courtesy of Battalion Chief Steve Mann @mcfrsPIO6 via Twitter.

Officials said that the crash happened on Shady Grove Road and Fallsgrove Boulevard. The five people, who were all adults, were being evaluated by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.