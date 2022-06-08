MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Northwest High School Junior, Juliana Neumann hopes to go to New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, but in the meantime this 17-year-old got a head start in her career and opened her own boutique called Bon Juju.

“My nickname my whole life has been “Juju” that’s what most of my friends call me,” said Neumann. “And I always believed in karma and what goes around comes around.”

Bon meaning good and Juju meaning good karma is the name of Juliana Neumann’s boutique. Neumann says during quarantine she realized she wanted to be an entrepreneur after opening her own store on Etsy.

“I wanted to make sure that it was accessible to everyone and that we had a not too high price point so that it could be accessible to most people,” said Neumann.

From shopping wholesale, to choosing the price point, Julianna takes pride on being hands on in her business. She says it’s not always easy being a young business owner, but she got her work ethic from her parents who both came to America from Brazil.

“All of that has been displayed in Juliana’s actions in this business,” said her father, Marcus Neumann. “And I think she has been showing all of those characteristics.”

“We also always thought our kids how to work hard for things they want it and nothing was given to them easily,” said Juliana’s mother, Sandra Neumann.