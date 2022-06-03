GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy from Gaithersburg.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., Brandon Carl Barnett, 16, was last seen with a classmate, Kimora Ray Bowie, who was also reported missing on Thursday.

Barnett went missing from Cross Country Ct. in Gaithersburg.

He is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, a light mustache and a thick beard, according to police. He was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, torn light blue jeans, and tan boots.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Carl Barnett is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.