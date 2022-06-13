GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from Germantown who went missing on Thursday.

Police said that Sincere Kareem Daughtry was last seen at Northwest High School. He is missing from the 18200 block of Smoke House Ct.

Sincere is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black/white t-shirt, gray jeans pants and black/white sneakers. Montgomery County Police.

Anyone with any information about Sincere is asked to call police at 301-279-8000 or 240-773-5400.