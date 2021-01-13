Maryland women’s basketball overcoming hurdles to excel

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland women’s basketball team is looking like a legitimate national title contender, but the success hasn’t come without adversity.

Playing basketball during a pandemic isn’t easy. On top of that, Maryland has lost Angel Reese and now Chanise Lewis to injuries for the season. That leaves Maryland with just nine healthy players listed on the roster. Through all of that, they ranked No. 9 in the nation and are first place in the Big Ten as of Wednesday evening.

“We don’t care who scores as long as Maryland scores. So we share the ball really well and it’s just been a lot of fun,” senior guard Katie Benzan said. “And even with just so many things happening that’s out of our control, we’ve just been focusing on doing what’s in our control. Showing up at practice. Having fun at practice. You know doing the little things so when it comes down to it and we have an opportunity to play, we are the most prepared team.”

Head coach Brenda Frese has nothing but high praise for her team.

“For me the most confidence I’ve ever had in a group. They just continue to show their resiliency first and foremost through so many hard things,” Frese said. “You know when you talk about the pandemic as well as just we’ve gone through adversity of injuries and numbers. But I think ultimately what separates them is their chemistry.”