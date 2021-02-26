Maryland woman dies in head on collision in Frederick County, Va.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person has died as a result of the head-on collision that occurred on Thursday night.

Around 9:30 on Thursday night, 84-year-old Byrle Lease of Cresaptown, Maryland was traveling south in the northbound lane when she hit Joseph Waring of Paw Paw, West Virginia.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Waring’s vehicle was on fire. A passerby rescued him from his car. Gosnell also said that when officers arrived on the scene, both vehicles sustained severe front-end damage.

After the impact, Lease was entrapped in her vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. Waring was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and a broken leg.

Lt. Warren Gosnell, public information officer for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, told WDVM that investigators believe that Lease was leaving West Virginia and traveling into Virginia on the North Frederick Pike.

“The roadway splits from two lanes into four and [Lease] inadvertently stayed on the left side of the roadway and started proceeding in the wrong direction,” Gosnell said.

Gosnell stated that there were multiple reports of a driver traveling on the wrong side of the road just 5 minutes before the 911 call for the accident was received.

Gosnell also stated that there was another car driving in front of Waring before he was struck by Lease. He explained that the vehicle in front swerved out the way to avoid Lease, leaving Waring little to no time to react.