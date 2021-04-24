Maryland & Virginia to resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines

GREATER DMV AREA (WDVM) — Maryland and Virginia announced that they will both begin reintroducing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Both the Maryland Department of Health and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced their support for continued use of the vaccine.

The decision comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifted their recommended pause on the administering the shots on Friday.

The VDH said the reintroduction of the shots will begin effective immediately.

