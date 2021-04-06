Maryland, Virginia residents push for relief from Regan National Airport noise

D.C. METRO REGION (WDVM) — Local leaders are taking a closer look at how they can mitigate noise from airplanes taking off and landing from Reagan National Airport along the Potomac River in Virginia.

Monday night, over 150 residents from both sides of the river in Maryland and Virginia joined a meeting to discuss the impact of aircraft noise in their neighborhoods.

Survey results show that most residents in areas near the airport say the noise problem has become worse over the last several years.

A commission tasked with looking into how to handle the noise talked about finding a solution that works for everyone.

“Let’s see if we can solve this issue in the most equitable way possible, where no individual part of the region, no specific residents, are bearing a disproportionate share of the burden unreasonably or unfairly,” said Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson, who represents District 1, encompassing the westernmost areas of Montgomery County along the Potomac River.

Slides from Monday’s meeting can be found here.