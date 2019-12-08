Maryland State Police host second annual “shop with a cop”

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Police in Hagerstown teamed up with Walmart for their second annual “Shop With A Cop”.

Twenty-two troopers in their cruisers rode up and down the streets of Hagerstown with a child in the front seat. The troopers volunteered their time to participate in the event.

“Our guys love the opportunity to get to work with the kids, in a non-emergency situation where kids get to know us a little bit and we get to know them. Many of these kids never have any positive interaction with law enforcement so its really important to us and we look forward to it,” Lt. George said, from the Maryland State Police.

By working hand in hand with Walmart to make this possible, they also partnered with Emma K Doub Elementary School, Girl Scouts of America and the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County. Each child was assigned a trooper, with a list in hand they walked around the isle to isle picking out gifts for their loved ones.

“I got my dad a football, and my mommy a panda bear and a card because it’s her birthday, it makes me feel good when I walk around with police officers,” said six-year-old Julius Settles.

“I’m really excited, last year I got my mom this really cool butterfly necklace, the rhinestones fell out and it broke and she only likes silver so I have to get her a silver one,” Lily Stinson said.

With a couple of thousand dollars to spend, each child picked out presents for their family members. Once the kids were done thinking of others first, they were surprised by getting to pick out a toy for themselves. Maryland State Police officials say they want to be involved with as many community events as possible.