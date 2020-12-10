Maryland state government uncovers unemployment fraud scheme

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The State of Maryland uncovered an unemployment fraud scheme on Wednesday. The scheme targeted several high-ranking Maryland officials, including Gov. Larry Hogan, Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford, and Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson.

The scheme is being investigated by the office of the governor in collaboration with the Maryland State Police and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General.

This is not the first time the state’s unemployment insurance system has been the target of fraud. Gov. Hogan claims that Maryland has been more aggressive than any other state when it comes to detecting and unmasking these kinds of scams. Hundreds of millions of dollars have reportedly been saved by the state’s fraud flagging system.

“This latest fraud scheme only reinforces the need to maintain the heightened security measures in place to protect Marylanders and the integrity of the state’s program,” said Secretary Robinson. “We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure that all of these criminals are brought to justice.”

Over 85% of claims flagged as fraudulent have been confirmed by the Maryland Department of Labor.