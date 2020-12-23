Maryland senators hold conference to discuss pandemic relief package’s effect on the state

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Both of Maryland’s senators held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the aftermath of passing the pandemic relief package through congress.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Sen. Ben Cardin touched slightly on the relief package at the national level, expressing their disappointment with the process of getting the bill passed. But the two largely focused on what the passage of the relief package would mean for the state of Maryland itself.
The senators went into detail about the amounts of funding being allocated to the state of Maryland and gave examples as to where the money will be going.
“The funds that are going to come to the state and local governments in Maryland — we’re talking about billions of dollars — in this act. The educational dollars alone total over a billion dollars coming into the state of Maryland,” said Sen. Cardin.
“We also provided funds to state and local governments for the distribution of the vaccine and for more testing,” said Sen. Van Hollen
The package is currently pending approval by President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday called it a “disgrace” and demanded changes to the text of the bill.
