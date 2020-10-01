Maryland Senator introduces Community-Based Response Act

The legislation works together with the Gorge Floyd Justice in Policing Act

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — New legislation will be introduced to Congress to improve our emergency response by creating systemic alternatives to police involvement.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen (D) along with several justice advocates announced the Community-Based Response Act.

The bill would create a federal grant program through the department of health and human services for localities and organizations to work together to create programs that provide non-law enforcement emergency response.

Van Hollen said people with an untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed in a police encounter.

“We need to fundamentally change the way emergency are responded to in many of these cases,” said Van Hollen during a virtual press conference Wednesday.

Senator Van Hollen said the legislation works together with the Gorge Floyd Justice in Policing Act that was passed in the House.