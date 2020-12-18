Maryland recognized as model for pandemic response by Harvard Kennedy School

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland’s leadership has been working hard to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, and other states have started to take notice.

Harvard Kennedy School’s Ash Center recognized the state of Maryland on Thursday for its “data-driven” leadership. The center labeled Maryland as a model for pandemic response and praised the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) for its science-based approach to battling the coronavirus.

“Our coordinated approach helps ensure better outcomes not only in our day-to-day operations but also in planning and supporting our long-term strategies as we continue to work to defeat covid-19 in Maryland,” said Dennis R. Schrader, acting secretary of health for MDH.