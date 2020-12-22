Maryland receives enough vaccines for 90% of front line healthcare workers

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Coronavirus vaccinations in the state of Maryland are moving quickly. The state, as of Monday, had almost 200,000 vaccine doses in its possession. This came after the Moderna vaccine was approved for emergency use, and Maryland was allotted over 100,000 doses.

With this massive increase in supply, the state officials estimated 90% of Maryland’s front line healthcare workers would be vaccinated by the end of the week.

With that information, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had this to say: “We encourage our hospitals and local health departments to get our critical front line healthcare workers vaccinated as safely and quickly as possible.”

State officials also estimated that all frontline workers will be covered by next week’s vaccine shipment.