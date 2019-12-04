Maryland officials contemplate lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturers

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WDVM) — County officials from across Maryland gathered in Cambridge today to discuss a possible lawsuit against e-cigarette maker JUUL and its parent company for the dangers to public health from vaping.

Meanwhile, both Frederick and Montgomery counties have already retained a national law firm to proceed.

Hagerstown pulmonologist, Dr. Pajman Denai, warns against the respiratory effects from vaping and its habit forming consequences. Some, he says, may see vaping as an alternative to tobacco. But really the damage to lungs is every bit as toxic.

Should the lawsuits prevail, the counties would be awarded damages for deceptive advertising and funds collected from the manufacturers would be devoted to a public education campaign warning against the dangerous health effects.