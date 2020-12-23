Maryland MVA suspends in-person services until Jan. 4

MARYLAND (WDVM) — If you were planning to go to the Motor Vehicle Administration in the next couple of weeks, you will have to wait.

The Maryland MVA will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning on Monday, Dec. 21. The decision was made in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. All in-person services, including vehicle emissions inspections, will be discontinued until Jan. 4. Customers who were due for an emissions test will be granted a 30-day extension of their due date by the MVA.

This closure does not affect self-service kiosks or online services.