Maryland men’s basketball drop second straight Big Ten game to Indiana, 63-55

BLOOMINGTON, I.n (WDVM) – Despite a strong first half performance, the Maryland Terrapins drop their second straight Big Ten game, losing to the Indiana Hoosiers 63-55.

Aaron Wiggins scored a new career high 22 points for the Terrapins; but defensive errors, and a strong showing from Indiana’s Trace Jackson-Davis, who led the way for the Hoosiers with 22 points and 15 rebounds, cost Maryland the game.

With almost 16 minutes left in the second half, Maryland held a 10 point lead over Indiana. But the Terrapins went almost six minutes in the second half without a point, giving Indiana the opening they needed to build a lead for themselves in that game. The Terps also struggled on the boards, being outrebounded 43-33.

