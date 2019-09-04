Maryland legislators to discuss rural broadband access in Hagerstown

The roundtable is scheduled Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Burobox Entrepreneur Resource Center.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland senators and representatives are continuing to push for greater broadband connectivity in western Maryland.

Representative David Trone along with U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced they will hold a roundtable discussion in Hagertown on Thursday with the aim of increasing access to broadband in rural areas and the importance of cybersecurity.

The roundtable comes after the trio announced a $2.9 million in funding for broadband expansion in Garrett County back in August.

“Expanding access to broadband opens doors across our communities, connecting students, job seekers, healthcare providers, businesses, entrepreneurs, and more with the internet… This roundtable will help us underline the importance of broadband access and ensure we’re working together at all levels of government to address the challenges rural areas face and to increase opportunity throughout Western Maryland.” Sen. Van Hollen.

The roundtable is scheduled for September 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at the Burobox Entrepreneur Resource Center located at 60 West Washington St.