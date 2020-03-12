Maryland International Film Festival prepares a contingency in case of coronavirus

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As concerns over the Coronavirus continue to grow, officials with the Maryland International Film Festival (MDIFF) say they are preparing in case a situation develops.

According to the president of the film festival, Nicole Houser, the event is still scheduled to start on March 27th; however, if there are developments in the Coronavirus situation in Maryland or in the local area, organizers are considering postponing the festival to a later date.

“We do not have anyone coming in from out of the United States this year. In year’s past, we have because again we are the international film festival,” said Houser, “But this year because of Coronavirus, we have many submitted films that we have accepted and will be showing, but there will be no representation from them.”

Organizers of the film festival say they are keeping in contact with participants regarding the Coronavirus