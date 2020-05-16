Maryland gas prices increase as state begins to reopen

TOWSON, Md. (WDVM) — As stay at home restrictions ease in some regions of Maryland, the price of gasoline is beginning to rise.

For the past six weeks, the average price of gasoline has been under $2, but now as things begin to reopen and people are back on the road, gasoline will not be as cheap. In a matter of one week, the average price of gasoline in the state of Maryland has gone up four cents.

But still, the price of gas is as low as it has been for some time, and the few cent difference is nothing compared to the difference in a year.

“Despite the fact that we are seeing the slight increase in demand as well as the slight increase in prices, we are still paying significantly less than we were at this time last year when gas prices in Maryland were at $2.77 per gallon,” said Ragina Ali, Media Relations for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline is at $1.86, which is a four cent decrease from last week, however, it is a dollar cheaper than a year ago.