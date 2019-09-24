Maryland football prepares for Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley and his team will face off against (12) Penn State this Friday for their first Friday Night Light’s game.

The last three times these two teams have faced each other, things haven’t favored the Terps.

Penn State has outscored Maryland 142 to 20 points in just those last three outings, but with that said, Maryland is excited for the opportunity to go against an opponent like the Nittany Lions.