Maryland football beats Penn State for first time since 2014

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WDVM) – Maryland Football improved to 2-1 on Saturday with a convincing 35-19 win at Penn State.

Right out of the gate, Maryland had control. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa found his rhythm early on connecting with freshman Rakim Jarrett for two touchdowns in the first quarter, 42 and 62 yards respectively. Running back Jake Funk found the endzone early in the second quarter, giving the Terps a 21-0 lead. Maryland 28-7 at the half.

Maryland’s defense stepped up the plate Saturday after giving up more than 40 points in each of their past two games. The Terps posted six sacks and forced three turnovers. Linebacker Chance Campbell returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown early in the second half to put the Terps up 35-7.

This is just the third time in 44 meetings that Maryland has beaten Penn State. The Terps had not scored a touchdown in the past three meetings, being outscored 163-6. Maryland last beat Penn State in 2014 in State College, topping the Nittany Lions 20-19 in an intense matchup where Maryland’s captains refused to shake their opponents hands prior to the game.

The now 2-1 Terps will face their biggest challenge yet next week, hosting No. 3 Ohio State in College Park. WDVM will provide full coverage of that game and the week leading up to it.