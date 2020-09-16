Maryland Fire and Rescue Deployed to Oregon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Several members of Maryland Task Force One have been sent to Oregon to help fight the wildfires.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) called on the Urban Search & Rescue Team which includes special trained canine dogs and incident support.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson of Montgomery County Fire & Rescue says they also are keeping their eyes on hurricane season in the Gulf. Usually firefighters are deployed for two weeks, but this is a special assignment and more members of FEMA are expected to be deployed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories