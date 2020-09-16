Maryland Fire and Rescue Deployed to Oregon

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Several members of Maryland Task Force One have been sent to Oregon to help fight the wildfires.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) called on the Urban Search & Rescue Team which includes special trained canine dogs and incident support.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson of Montgomery County Fire & Rescue says they also are keeping their eyes on hurricane season in the Gulf. Usually firefighters are deployed for two weeks, but this is a special assignment and more members of FEMA are expected to be deployed.