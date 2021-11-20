Maryland fall to No. 8 Michigan 59-18 on Senior Day

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa reacts after missing a pass to a teammate in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Heading into halftime, the Maryland Terrapins trailed 24-3 to No. 8 Michigan, fumbling multiple scoring opportunities; including a missed field goal on their opening drive, and two missed throws from quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to tight end Corey Dyches in the endzone, closer to the end of the first half.

Because of their early mistakes, and the gap between the two teams, Maryland could not recover in the second half, as the Wolverines held on to win 59-18.

“We just weren’t good enough today,” said Head Coach Mike Locksley in his postgame press conference. “As I told our team, we can’t hang our heads…because we still have a lot to play for.”

“Takeaway would be just continue to work on what we can work on and control,” said senior wide receiver Carlos Carriere.

On Senior Day, the team honored their senior class, including the the late Jordan McNair. Jordan’s parents, Marty, and Tanya McNair were there in his honor.

A positive moment before the Maryland game; on Senior Day, Marty & Tanya McNair – Jordan McNair's parents – got the chance to speak with @GovLarryHogan. @WDVMSports @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/E2GSaIGEfl — Allif Karim (@AllifKarim) November 20, 2021

A bright spot in the game was junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, breaking the single-season completion record, with 287 in the season so far. The Terrapins still have a chance to lock up bowl eligibility, with a possible win next week against Rutgers, for their final game of the season.

“Starts with coaching, starts with everybody doing their job, pretty simple.” said Locksley, “Make sure we have the right plans in place to play good teams. I think it gives us a chance to have success. For us our players need focus. Understanding they’ve got jobs to do as well. Its our job to help players play their best, and to execute the team culture, and coach ’em up.”