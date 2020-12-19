Maryland Department of Health launches vaccine information page

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced the launch of a new vaccine information page on Friday. The page is located on the MDH website.

The page will be updated over the coming weeks and months, keeping the public up to date on things such as the stages of vaccine distribution and where to go get the vaccination once it’s available for mass administration.

“This is really about having people have trust and faith that … we are providing all the information that people need in order to make decisions about protecting themselves and their families,” said Dr. Clifford Mitchell, director of MDH Environmental Health Bureau.

You can find a the vaccine information page here.