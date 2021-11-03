Maryland Citizen Redistricting Commission held final meeting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM)– The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, a commission created by Governor Larry Hogan, held its final meeting. During the meeting, the commission voted to finalize their drafted maps of the Legislative and Congressional district maps for the 2022 elections.

The citizen’s commission will serve as an opportunity for the commissioners to provide a summary of events and present final maps to the public following a vote from the commission. During the meeting, they said the next steps are to give the maps to the governor for final approval. Professor Nate Persily is one of the commissioners.

“For those who are listening, for those concerned for Baltimore I wanted to let you know that we heard and you can see there were significant changes that were made,” Persily said.

When finalizing these maps the commissioners took into account the 35 public meetings that have occurred since May 5 and the 86 maps submitted by the public.

For a list of those maps, you can visit their website.