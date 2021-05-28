Maryland baseball rained out in season finale opener

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland baseball team was set to begin it’s season finale series against the Indiana Hoosiers Friday night, but unfortunately had to postpone due to weather.

We’ll see ya tomorrow, Terp Nation.



Tonight’s game has officially been postponed. We’ll play a doubleheader tomorrow starting at noon.#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/kp4jZJo69e — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 28, 2021

Maryland is currently ranked 2nd in the Big Ten behind Nebraska, and 25th in the nation after winning 16 out of their last 19 games.

The Terps also carry an impressive home winning streak with 10 straight – their longest streak in College Park since 2017 (10), which is also good for one of the best home winning streaks in college baseball among Power Five teams this season, second to only Arizona (11).

This weekend’s season finale against the Hoosiers could decide an NCAA bid to the tournament with the selection show airing Monday at noon EST.

Maryland an Indiana will try to play a double header on Saturday with first pitch for game one at noon with game two starting at approximately 3:30 p.m.