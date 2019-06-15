Martinsburg hosts their first ever, art festival

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — The streets of Martinsburg were packed with people as they celebrated the first art festival of its kind to hit the city.

The event, hosted by the “Tony M. Music and Arts Foundation” created the festival to support local art and music. Talents of the city came out to showcase their work along with live music, food, and other activities.

The foundation says they are committed to creating support to enhance the arts in Martinsburg area. “Anything arts related in this town is what we wanted to bring together and showcase the art in Martinsburg, next year it will just get bigger, our goal is to block off the entire town square because we have enough art to fill that space so we will use this entire city and turn this into a work of art,” Tony Martirano said, the director of the foundation.

This event will be on the third Saturday in June every year.

