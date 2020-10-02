Martinsburg football ready to start a new streak

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – Martinsburg football’s 57-game win streak came to an end in their last game two weeks ago, but their season is just getting started.

“We just need to refocus and it’s good to get humbled every once in a while and get back to the basics and get back to fundamentals and figure out what you need to work on,” Martinsburg football head coach Britt Sherman said. “I think we did a really good job of that last week.”

The Bulldogs will try to start a new streak tomorrow night. They’re hitting the road and will play Washington. The Patriots are fresh off of a big win over Hedgesville.

As Martinsburg faces its biggest test of adversity in years, they’re staying focused and treating this week like any other.

“Can’t let this hold us, can’t let this limit us. This can either make or break us, it will give us character or help us develop or grow as players and men individually,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Micah Sellman said. “I’ve just been trying to get the message out that we can’t take things easy, we’ve got to work, get in as many reps as you can because the reps they will add up. The coaches, they always look for someone who wants to play and wants to participate. And don’t take this granted, use it to the fullest potential you can.”