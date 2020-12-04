Manchin works to pass bipartisan pandemic relief package

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A bipartisan pandemic relief package being pushed by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin was “applauded” by the United States Chamber of Commerce.

In a time when many people have such opposite ideas about the best ways to deal with the pandemic, Sen. Manchin strived to create legislation that could be agreed upon on both sides of the aisle. The package includes almost $1 trillion of economic assistance across various categories, such as transportation, vaccine development, and government funding. And Sen. Manchin is hoping to push it through by the end of the year.

“I think we’re in a good place. Do I think that we’ll get this accomplished? I do because I think there’s enough of us committed. Enough of my colleagues are committed,” said Sen. Manchin.

The relief package would need to be approved before congress adjourns for the holiday.