Manassas under state of emergency, Patrick Pate speaks out

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)–On Tuesday, City Manager Patrick Pate issued a state of emergency on the city of Manassas, Va.

Since then, many buildings have shut down, including the city building. City council meetings have also been postponed until April 6. Restaurants have limited themselves to take out only and events, as of now, have been canceled or postponed.

But Pate believes that if this were to go for a longer period of time, the city will still be able to function.

“Our important issue for the city is to make sure service is delivered,” Pate states. “So we are going to do our best to make sure that all the services continue unabated to our community.”

As of now, the city building is closed to the public, and the building is only answering resident phone calls at this time.