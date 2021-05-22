Man wanted for murder in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — An 18-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred at the 2500-block of Wilson Boulevard Friday evening.

Demetrius Dominque Brown of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was charged with murder and ties to the City of Winchester, Frederick and Fairfax Counties in Virginia, and Washington, DC.

People with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact their local police department or call the Winchester Police at 540-662-4134.

The department says that those who wish to remain anonymous can use the P3 tip app or phone 540-665-TIPS.