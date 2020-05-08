Man struck and killed by two vehicles

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Investigators have determined the victim who was struck and killed in the area of Sudley Road and Balls Ford Road in Manassas on Wednesday was actually struck by two vehicles.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, the pedestrian was initially struck y a newer model silver Toyota Corolla before the vehicle continued on Sudley Road. Moments after the victim was initially hit, a second vehicle struck the victim as he was laying in the road.

The second vehicle to strike the pedestrian was a dark-colored Nissan Xterra. After hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle pulled into a service station to pump gas before heading down the road, leaving the scene. The driver was desrcibed as a light-skinned, unknown race male.

Police later identified the deceased to be 62-year-old Alberto Anthony Marino.