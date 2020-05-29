Man robbed at Bank of America ATM

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Prince William County Police responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Bank of America located in Dumfries.

The incident took place during the afternoon on May 23rd.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was using the bank ATM, when a dark SUV pulled up. During the encounter, the suspect pulled out a knife and held it to the victim’s throat, demanding money. The victim also noticed a female in the SUV holding a firearm towards him.

The suspects fled the area in the SUV in the direction of Old Triangle Road. No injuries were reported and as of now, there is no suspect description currently available.