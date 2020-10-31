Man promotes Black Lives Matter on 1,500 mile walk to DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – A man walked over 1,500 miles across the United States wearing a Black Lives Matter T-Shirt and ended the last 5 miles in the nation’s capital.

32-year-old filmmaker Rob Bliss made a video back in July of him holding up a Black Lives Matter sign in Harrison, Arkansas.

The video included clips of people yelling racist language at Bliss as he stood with the sign.

“Have some pride in your race, brother,” one man shouted in the video as he drove by Bliss. “White pride, world wide.”

After making the video, Bliss decided he would walk 1,500 hundred miles through parts of the south wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, eventually ending his journey in Washington D.C.

“I’ve walked here today from Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tenessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and now in D.C,” Bliss said.

Bliss said he has experienced various levels of hostility throughout his journey.

“I’ve had people start grabbing their guns as they’re talking to me, I’ve had people say they’re going to go get their guns, I’ve had people swerve their cars like they’re going to hit me. I’ve had people point loaded AR15s at me,” Bliss said. “…. This positivity I feel here, I am not used to.”

On his way into the city, Bliss asked community members to walk with him down the final 5-mile stretch, starting at 6800 16th ST NW and ending at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

He said despite the negative interactions he’s had, he continued to walk to promote the message he believes is still relevant today, tomorrow, and well after the election.