Man killed in Silver Spring house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Pete Piringer, MCFRS

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a house fire in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, local fire officials say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services confirms a male victim died in a fire at a two-story, single-family home on Lorain Ave, off of University Blvd. The deceased was believed to be the only person living in the house.

Nearly 90 firefighters responded to the scene. Piringer says crews faced challenges in putting out the blaze, including “hoarding”-like conditions inside the home. MCFRS says it caused about $600,000 in damage.

The ignition site of the fire isn’t certain, but investigators believe it started in the man’s bedroom.

MCFRS is still investigating the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories