Man killed in Silver Spring house fire

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a house fire in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, local fire officials say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services confirms a male victim died in a fire at a two-story, single-family home on Lorain Ave, off of University Blvd. The deceased was believed to be the only person living in the house.

Nearly 90 firefighters responded to the scene. Piringer says crews faced challenges in putting out the blaze, including “hoarding”-like conditions inside the home. MCFRS says it caused about $600,000 in damage.

Update / Lorrain Av, 2-sty Single-family house, heavy fire conditions on second-floor @mcfrs PE716, PE719, PE701, PE712, E754, T716, AT719, RS715, A702, BC701, BC704, RS742, AT718, M701, PE724, PE707, AT724, A701, CT740, MAU716, MAU733, EMS794, SA700 & others on call pic.twitter.com/PjAMJNPEhd — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 21, 2020

The ignition site of the fire isn’t certain, but investigators believe it started in the man’s bedroom.

MCFRS is still investigating the fire.