CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Clear Spring man was flown to a hospital after suffering injuries from a house fire that occurred on October 13.

Around 11:13 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and several fire companies responded to the 13000 block of Independence Road in Clear Spring, Maryland for a reported house fire.

Residents of the home are displaced and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.