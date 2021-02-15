Man dies in early morning car crash

Man dies in early morning car crash

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A man is dead following a crash early Monday morning on the D.C., Maryland line.

Officers responded to the crash on Canal Street, north of Chain Bridge Road near Clara Barton Parkway for the report of a single-car crash. Officials say the car crashed through a roadside barrier and fell 60 feet into an embankment and into a tree.

The victim was taken to a trauma facility with critical injuries where he later died. U.S. Park Police is handling the investigation.

