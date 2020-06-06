Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Police arrived on scene of a single-vehicle fatal collision Saturday morning along the 20400 block of Seneca Meadows Parkway in Germantown.

Only one person, an adult male, was involved in the collision with a tree, and later was pronounced dead at the hospital. Seneca Meadows Parkway in the 20400 block was closed during the investigation.

The road has since reopened to traffic.