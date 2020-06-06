Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Police arrived on scene of a single-vehicle fatal collision Saturday morning along the 20400 block of Seneca Meadows Parkway in Germantown.
Only one person, an adult male, was involved in the collision with a tree, and later was pronounced dead at the hospital. Seneca Meadows Parkway in the 20400 block was closed during the investigation.
The road has since reopened to traffic.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App