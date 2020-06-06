Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Germantown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One man dies in single-vehicle crash.

GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Police arrived on scene of a single-vehicle fatal collision Saturday morning along the 20400 block of Seneca Meadows Parkway in Germantown.

Only one person, an adult male, was involved in the collision with a tree, and later was pronounced dead at the hospital. Seneca Meadows Parkway in the 20400 block was closed during the investigation.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories