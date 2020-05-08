Man charged with sexual assault

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, detectives concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred between May 2018 and April 2020 at a residence in the Woodbridge area.

The accused was later identified to be 55-year-old John Pleasant Johnson Jr. The investigation revealed that Johnson sexually assaulted a female victim who was between 12 and 14 years of age multiple times during the two year span.

Johnson was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and three counts of incident liberties.