Man charged with aggravated assault in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Rafael Eugenio Soto, 41, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault Wednesday morning.
Just after 1 a.m., Prince William County Police responded to a home in Dumfries to investigate a sexual assault. According to a press release, the victim is a 12 year-old girl, who reported to police that she was touched inappropriately by a family member who was later identified to be Soto.
Soto was arrested after the investigation and is being held without bond at this time.
