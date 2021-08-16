Man charged with 47 counts of animal cruelty in dog-fighting ring

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty in a Maryland dogfighting ring.

The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Damien Terrell Wilson, 48, with 47 counts of animal cruelty. Officials say St. Mary’s County deputies received a tip of a suspected dogfighting arena in the area in February.

Paraphernalia and other evidence associated with dogfighting were found at the location. Officials say eleven dogs were rescued, but three were euthanized after behavioral evaluations determined the dogs were too dangerous for rehabilitation.

Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Caspar will be prosecuting the case.