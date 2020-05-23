Man arrested with connection to shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — On Thursday, the suspect who was thought to be connected to a shooting that was reported at West Gate Elementary School in Manassas was arrested.

The suspect was 18-year-old Bryan Alberto Zelaya. The investigation revealed that when the two groups were separated separated after a verbal altercation, Zelaya was provided a firearm by another member of his group. Zelaya then fired a round of shots in the direction of the opposing group.

Following the investigation, Zelaya was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting a firearm in a public place, shooting a firearm on school property, and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories