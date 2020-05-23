Man arrested with connection to shooting

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — On Thursday, the suspect who was thought to be connected to a shooting that was reported at West Gate Elementary School in Manassas was arrested.

The suspect was 18-year-old Bryan Alberto Zelaya. The investigation revealed that when the two groups were separated separated after a verbal altercation, Zelaya was provided a firearm by another member of his group. Zelaya then fired a round of shots in the direction of the opposing group.

Following the investigation, Zelaya was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting a firearm in a public place, shooting a firearm on school property, and possession of a weapon on school grounds.