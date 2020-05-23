Man arrested for sexual battery

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — On Friday afternoon, the Herndon Police arrested a man for misdemeanor sexual battery.

The incident occurred on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail overpass in the 300 block of Herndon Parkway.

The suspect is 56-year-old Javier Enrique Palma. Palma approached his victim and proceeded to grope her before immediately leaving the scene. Palma was arrested shortly after and was taken to the Fairfax Couty Adult Detention Center.