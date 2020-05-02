Man arrested and charged with burglary

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va

Detectives have arrested a man after they investigated into a burglary at a Public Storage in Woodbridge over the span of two days.

The investigation revealed that a renter, later identified as 41-year-old David Allen Kilgore, used his ability to access the business, and then used force entry into another storage unit to take property. Kilgore was later arrested, and while being arrested, was found in possession of a firearm and suspected narcotics.

Kilgore was charged with burglary, grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, and possession of a firearm.

